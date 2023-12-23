Shorewood Boys wrestling falls to Meadowdale

Senior Mak Kanzler prevailed at 175lbs

Photo by Libby Norton

The Shorewood Boys hosted the Meadowdale Mavericks on Tuesday December 19, 2023. After a full hour of JV matches, the match started at 157 pounds. The Shorewood Boys hosted the Meadowdale Mavericks on Tuesday December 19, 2023. After a full hour of JV matches, the match started at 157 pounds.





James Nottingham started the action off with a second round pin. The match went back and forth over the next few matches, trading pins. Meadowdale took the 165lb match but at 175lbs Shorewood’s senior Mak Kanzler prevailed.





Junior Aidan Caceres pinned his opponent in 30 seconds

Photo by Libby Norton

At 190lb Senior Isaac Liljegren fought a tough battle, but lost in a decision to Meadowdale’s Logan Sloan. Junior Aidan Caceres of Shorewood wrestled his first varsity match of the season at heavyweight, pinning Maverick Jackson Holbert in just over 30 seconds. At 190lb Seniorfought a tough battle, but lost in a decision to Meadowdale’s Logan Sloan. Juniorof Shorewood wrestled his first varsity match of the season at heavyweight, pinning Maverick Jackson Holbert in just over 30 seconds.



In the lower weights, Shorewood lost several close decisions.





Coach Derek Norton commented, “We were so close in so many matches. We are a young team, and we still have a lot to learn. I’m proud of our efforts tonight.”





The Stormray JV are back in action on December 27th at Shorewood. Varsity Boys and Girls will be wrestling at the prestigious Gut Check Tournament at the ShoWare Center in Kent on December 28-29th.





