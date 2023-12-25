Extravagant lights - another Shoreline winner in the Porchlight Parade
Monday, December 25, 2023
|Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Here's another Shoreline winner in the Porch Light Parade. This one is at 1633 N 192nd St, Shoreline WA 98133 in the Echo Lake Neighborhood.
|Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
It takes weeks, if not months to install these light displays.
To see the winners in the cities of Bothell, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park, visit the Porch Light Parade webpage
