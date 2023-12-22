Molbak's Garden + Home store to permanently close

We know this is incredibly difficult news for our employees and their families and the many other friends of Molbak’s throughout our industry, the Puget Sound, the country and the world.The Gardens District was an exciting plan for our future and our opportunity to remain in Woodinville for decades to come. A new Molbak’s was supposed to be the heart of the project. To not be able to realize that vision is heartbreaking to us.Our roots run deep. We can’t say enough about the amazing Molbak’s team, our loyal customers, our supportive vendors and the many community partnerships we’ve made over the years.Family businesses are special. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share the passion for horticulture, floriculture and community that Egon and Laina began in 1956 and nurtured and grew in Woodinville for 67 years.Thank you for your place in our family’s business. While Molbak’s may be coming to an end, the work we have all done together will last in the hearts, friendship and professional relationships we all share.-Egon Molbak, 98 (founder)-Jens Molbak (owner)-Ellen Molbak Welsch-Kirsten Molbak Paterson-Heidi MolbakThe family promised more information in January.