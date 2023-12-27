Statement from Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan

Christmas morning 2023

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

My name is Matt Cowan and I am the Fire Chief for the Shoreline Fire Department.





The "Santa Engine" has been going on for many decades now and brings a great amount of holiday cheer to families in our area. You cannot imagine how many happy, smiling faces we see from the kids and adults as they flock out to greet us as we come by.





There are hundreds of families that look forward to it every year.





However, I am very sorry that there were some that were negatively impacted by this event, which is obviously not our intention. We use the horns and sirens to let people know we are coming, so they don't miss us.





And we also try to maximize the time, so that we can see as many families as possible.





Next year we will do a better job of getting the word out and we will re-evaluate how we use the horns and sirens to see if there is a better way to do it.





The apparatus are staffed by volunteers that give up their mornings to spread holiday cheer, and again, I am sorry that it had the opposite effect on some of our residents.





I wish you all a safe and happy holiday season!





Matt







