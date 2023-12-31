Three Stormray wrestlers on the podium after Gut Check Tournament
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Showare Arena was the setting for the challenging Gut Check Tournament this year on December 28th and 29th, 2023. Shorewood took several boys and most of the girls team to compete. The competition proved fierce. Shorewood boys came away with a few wins, getting some great experience to prepare for the postseason.
In the girls side of the tournament, the Stormrays had more success. Sophomore Abi Chishungu placed 3rd, coming back to beat the wrestler that originally pushed her into the consolation bracket. Sophomore Finley Houck placed 4th, and Junior Izzy Crave placed 5th with a quick pin in her medal match. The girls placed 25th overall, with wins by junior Libby Norton adding to the Stormray point total.
This coming weekend the girls will again face intense competition at the Braided 64 tournament in Kelso Washington. The Stormray boys will wrestle at the Decatur Invitational Tournament.
