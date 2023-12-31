Three Stormray wrestlers on the podium after Gut Check Tournament

Abi Chishungu, Izzy Crave, Finley Houck, Coach Brady Houck

Photo by Jeremy Tantrum

By Tricia Norton





Showare Arena was the setting for the challenging Gut Check Tournament this year on December 28th and 29th, 2023. Shorewood took several boys and most of the girls team to compete. The competition proved fierce. Shorewood boys came away with a few wins, getting some great experience to prepare for the postseason.In the girls side of the tournament, the Stormrays had more success. Sophomoreplaced 3rd, coming back to beat the wrestler that originally pushed her into the consolation bracket. Sophomoreplaced 4th, and Juniorplaced 5th with a quick pin in her medal match. The girls placed 25th overall, with wins by junioradding to the Stormray point total.This coming weekend the girls will again face intense competition at the Braided 64 tournament in Kelso Washington. The Stormray boys will wrestle at the Decatur Invitational Tournament.