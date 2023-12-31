Three Stormray wrestlers on the podium after Gut Check Tournament

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Abi Chishungu, Izzy Crave, Finley Houck, Coach Brady Houck
Photo by Jeremy Tantrum

By Tricia Norton

Showare Arena was the setting for the challenging Gut Check Tournament this year on December 28th and 29th, 2023. Shorewood took several boys and most of the girls team to compete. The competition proved fierce. Shorewood boys came away with a few wins, getting some great experience to prepare for the postseason.

In the girls side of the tournament, the Stormrays had more success. Sophomore Abi Chishungu placed 3rd, coming back to beat the wrestler that originally pushed her into the consolation bracket. Sophomore Finley Houck placed 4th, and Junior Izzy Crave placed 5th with a quick pin in her medal match. The girls placed 25th overall, with wins by junior Libby Norton adding to the Stormray point total.

This coming weekend the girls will again face intense competition at the Braided 64 tournament in Kelso Washington. The Stormray boys will wrestle at the Decatur Invitational Tournament.


Posted by DKH at 6:29 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  