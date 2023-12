Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Greetings on the Winter Solstice - the shortest day, the longest night





We've made it through the long, dark nights and now minute by minute the days will be longer every day. You can tell the difference even when there's no sun.





Light at 4pm - thank goodness - and bah humbug to all those 'experts' claiming that standard time is better for us somehow. I want my Daylight Saving Time!





--Cranky Editor