Shorewood Girls Wrestling Double Dual against Lake Stevens and Marysville
Saturday, December 23, 2023
On Wednesday, December 20, 2023 the Shorewood Girls Wrestling team braved the traffic for a double dual at Lake Stevens High school. The girls wrestled two dual meets. First they wrestled against a combined team from Marysville Pilchuck and Marysville Getchel, then against Lake Stevens high school.
In the match against the Marysville combined team, Shorewood took an early lead with wins by Ellie Van Horn and Amelia LaClergue. Izzy Crave added to the team total with a pin at 145 lbs, as did Cora Morgan with a forfeit at 155.
|Abi Chishungu photo by Jeremy Tantrum
Abi Chishungu got a 3rd period pin to take the SW lead to 30 to 6. Unfortunately, SW then gave up 3 straight forfeits and a pin at 110. Libby Norton picked up a win at 115 before Finley Houck took on 2023 state finalist Kira Songer. Finley tied up the match in the 3rd period, but then got caught and pinned. SW gave up another forfeit and ended the match 36 to 42.
|Ellie Van Horn photo by Brady Houck
In the match with Lake Stevens, Shorewood ran up against more tough competition. Pins by Stormrays Cora Morgan, Libby Norton and Ellie Van Horn as well as an injury default to Abi Chishungu weren’t enough to overcome the Viking lead. The final score was Lake Stevens 39 Shorewood 30.
Coach Brady Houck commented, “Today we had some big moments from wrestlers who are just starting out. First takedowns, first turns, first wins. That was the most exciting thing for me. It’s great to see girls who are willing to give wrestling a try, put in lots of hard work, and have that start to pay off.”
