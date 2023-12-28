National Weather Service Seattle issues coastal flood warning for Thursday morning

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for all of Puget Sound for Thursday morning, December 28, 2023.





I am uncertain what effect this will have on our area. During the heavy rain in December my In Box was full of photos of flooded roads in Snohomish and Skagit counties - but we hardly noticed anything.





Both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have done many flood mitigation projects over the past decade. We no longer have flooded intersections by LFP Town Center or Ronald Bog.





Three years ago we got two inches of rain and Shoreline crews were very busy - check out this article from December 2020





Do rake the leaves away from your storm drain.





If at any time you do come across a flooded road take a photo and send it to me with the address or cross streets and I'll see it gets to the right place for action.





Or call the Shoreline Customer response team at 206-801-2700. It's a 24/7 number so feel comfortable leaving a detailed message, including information on how to contact you if they have follow up questions.





In Lake Forest Park, if localized flooding is severe and you are unable to clear the drain, please call City Hall at 206-368-5440 during business hours or after hours call 206-296-8100.











