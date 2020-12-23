Shoreline responded to 35 flooding incidents during storm

15430 Linden Ave N

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline





Monday's storm event brought over two inches of rainfall. The City of Shoreline storm response field crew responded to at least 35 flooding incidents throughout Shoreline, providing sandbags to residents, pumping out floods where feasible, and clearing debris.





NW Springdale Place at 14th NW in Innis Arden

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline



Rainfall and flooding data from large storms like yesterday's are used to better predict susceptible areas and optimize storm response.





The City requests that you always report flooding, spills, and illegal dumping to Shoreline City Hall at 206-801-2700. It's a 24/7 number so feel comfortable leaving a detailed message, including information on how to contact you if they have follow up questions.





Do what you are able to keep storm drains free of leaves and debris.











