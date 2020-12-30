Sno-King School Retirees announce 2021 grants to local teachers

Each fall Sno-King School Retirees , an organization composed of retired and active employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers grants of up to $250 to its active members for special projects that enrich their students’ educational experience.





These can be for field trips, guest speakers, materials for integrated units of study or for materials/equipment to augment their students’ learning (e.g., noise-cancelling headphones).





Since the grant program was started in 1998, SKSR has awarded over $92,000 to its active members in these districts.





Because of the uncertainty about when schools would reopen and social distancing restrictions, this year’s applications needed to be for projects and activities that could be conducted remotely. SKSR awarded $3,754 to 16 grants.





This year’s SKSR funded the following grants:





SHORELINE SCHOOL DISTRICT





Briarcrest Elementary

Cindy Ebisu: jump ropes (third grade).

Amy Pitts: digital subscriptions to Scholastic News and stress balls (second grade).

Echo Lake Elementary

Kathryn Pihl: leveled books (first grade).

Lake Forest Park Elementary

Frank Kleyn: 11 titles from “Blastoff Readers (Level 2): World of Insects” series to supplement second grade science curriculum.

Ridgecrest Elementary

Joanna Freeman: 30 chapter books from Capstone Publishers (library).

Syre Elementary

Maggie Dunleavy: subscriptions to Scholastic News and Scholastic Book Club prize books (fifth grade).

Jenny Hodgen: subscriptions to Scholastic News and Scholastic Book Club prize books (fifth grade).

Debbie Hubbell: subscriptions to Scholastic News and Scholastic Book Clubs prize books for (fifth grade).

EDMONDS SCHOOL DISTRICT





Cedar Way Elementary

Kristi Pihl: leveled books (first grade).

Hilltop Elementary

Matt Grover: 19 copies of Brown Girl Dreaming (fifth grade).

Lisa Reid: decodable Flyleaf Publishing books for emergent readers.

Lynndale Elementary

Kari Park: 18 books from the “Little People, Big Dreams” biography series (second grade).

Stacey Sateren: art supplies, including watercolor paints, crayons, neon pencils, and black lights for art/literature unit (second grade).

Jill Walzer: books that reflect diversity (second grade).

Lynnwood Elementary

Debra Comfort: Capstone leveled readers (D-I) and Step Into Reading sets (second grade).





NORTHSHORE SCHOOL DISTRICT





Canyon Creek Elementary

Joanne Burkett: historical fiction (third grade).



