Captain Jay Fischer retires from Shoreline Medic One

Jay Fischer retires after a 36 year career

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire









Jay started his career as a part-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in 1981 and was hired full-time in March 1984.





In 1988, Jay attended the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program and graduated in July 1989 from Class #15.





In September 1998, Jay was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, and three years later, he was promoted to Captain-MSO. For the past 19 years, Jay has successfully served as a Medical Services Officer for Shoreline Medic One.





In addition to playing a critical role in the medic program, Jay has also been an active participant in Shoreline’s Technical Rescue Team and has taught hundreds of firefighters rescue techniques across the region.





Additionally, Jay is one of the founding members of WA Task Force 1, a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team. He has been deployed numerous times, including the Oklahoma City bombing, September 11th World Trade Center terrorist attacks, and Oso mudslide.





Jay has also served as a member of our Wildland Team over the past four years and was deployed to assist with numerous wildland fires. Jay is currently one of our longest-serving tenured employees. His cool, calm demeanor will be missed by all. Best of luck, MSO Fischer!





--Shoreline Fire













