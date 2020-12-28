Secret-Shoreline-Stones hidden in local parks for kids to find
Monday, December 28, 2020
|Kids! This stone is hidden in Twin Ponds.
There are clues on the blog page to tell
you where it is hidden.
I am a 10 year old kid who lives in Shoreline, WA. I created SecretShorelineStones.blogspot.com for kids stuck at home during the pandemic who need something fun to do.
My friend and I painted stones to hide in Shoreline parks, and now it's up to you to find them!
- If you find one of our stones, leave it for the next kid but take a picture if you like.
- Come to our blog site, comment on that park's post and upload a pic if you want.
- See if you can find another stone at a different park!
We have hidden stones in these parks so far:
0 comments:
Post a Comment