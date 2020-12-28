Secret-Shoreline-Stones hidden in local parks for kids to find

I am a 10 year old kid who lives in Shoreline, WA. I created SecretShorelineStones.blogspot.com for kids stuck at home during the pandemic who need something fun to do.





My friend and I painted stones to hide in Shoreline parks, and now it's up to you to find them!

If you find one of our stones, leave it for the next kid but take a picture if you like. Come to our blog site, comment on that park's post and upload a pic if you want. See if you can find another stone at a different park!





We have hidden stones in these parks so far: