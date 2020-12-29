King County Library System will use grants to help at-risk populations

“Ensuring that all communities have equitable access to information and resources is not only an essential library service, it helps level the playing field and gives everyone an opportunity to realize their full potential,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.

“These grants provide funding to expand digital access across King County at a crucial time, and help KCLS create communities of inclusion and belonging.”













KCLS staff will be available to help residents, especially those who may have limited digital literacy, schedule services vital to their health and well-being.“Computers and broadband internet services are unaffordable to many people in our community,” added KCLSF Executive Director Ken Ryals. “Yet, especially today, they are absolutely essential to access education, health information, job services and much more. That’s why we’re excited to fund these vital assets to help get computers and technology directly into the hands of those who need it most.”