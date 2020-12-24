Christmas Eve online with Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC.
Please join us for our Christmas Eve Service
Premiering at 5:00pm December 24, 2020
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/Richmond-Beach-Congregational-United-Church-of-Christ-47446712252/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRju7FWIhoYwhn4-Ig7mF-A
Either can be searched by: rbcc-ucc
You can access the recording later by using the same Facebook and YouTube links.
