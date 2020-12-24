Christmas Eve online with Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC

Thursday, December 24, 2020


Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC.
Please join us for our Christmas Eve Service
Premiering at 5:00pm December 24, 2020


Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/Richmond-Beach-Congregational-United-Church-of-Christ-47446712252/

YouTube
You can access the recording later by using the same Facebook and YouTube links.



Posted by DKH at 2:52 PM
Tags: ,

