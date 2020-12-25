Olympic Ballet Theatre presents the digital streaming of “The Nutcracker”









Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this season’s performances have been cancelled, and OBT is releasing two archival show recordings at Edmonds Center for the Arts and at the Everett Performing Arts Center in 2019.



This production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeannette Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and the iconic music scored by Tchaikovsky.









OBT’s production of The Nutcracker features a cast of over 100 performers. Principal roles are performed by professional OBT company dancers, who dance together with Olympic Ballet School students.



Digital access to each show is $25 by December 31st, 2020 and includes unlimited viewing for seven days. Tickets are available for purchase at



Olympic Ballet Theatre is a non-profit performing company with estimated audiences of 15,000 annually, including 4,000 school children. The Nutcracker is one of the most famous classical ballets and a holiday tradition for many, telling the story of a little girl named Clara, her mysterious godfather Herr Drosselmeyer, a very special nutcracker, and a magical night's journey.











Founded 40 years ago and now under the leadership by artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the Snohomish County arts scene, regularly touring to theatres in Everett, Edmonds and Arlington. OBT provides high quality original and classical ballet productions while maintaining the family friendly ticketing prices and intimate venues that audiences love!

