Case updates December 28, 2020; State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline

State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline is a general information line related to COVID-19. If you need information or have a general question, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help.





You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are.





You will receive links to the latest information on COVID-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.

cases 19,232,843 - 176,974 cases since yesterday

deaths 334,029 - 1,783 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - the DOH is still reviewing and adjusting numbers.

cases 240,846 - 2,174 since last report

hospitalizations 14,445 - 169 since last report

deaths 3,369 - 174 since last report - the DOH is still reviewing and adjusting numbers.





King county

cases 60,799 - 167 since last report

hospitalizations 4,100 - 34 since last report

deaths 1,066 - 10 since last report



Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

cases 15,242 - 17 since last report

hospitalizations 977 - 9 since last report

deaths 276 - 5 since last report

- population 744,995 (2018)

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 1,559 - 7 since last report

hospitalizations 162 - 2 since last report

deaths 80 - 0 since last report

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 190 - 1 since last report

hospitalizations 16 - 0 since last report

deaths 3 - 0 since last report - population 56,752 (2018)- 13,569 (2018)