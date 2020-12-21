Pop-Up Blood Donor Centers in December - give blood and get your antibodies tested
Monday, December 21, 2020
Dates: 12/28 (11am-6pm), 12/29 (10am-6pm) and 1/2 (9am-5pm)
Bloodworks Northwest has returned to the area with a pop-up donation centers at several locations.
- Nile on SR 104 - pop up clinic Dec 28, 29; Jan 2
- Edmonds Center for the Arts - 410 4th - pop-up clinics Dec 21, 22
- Northgate - North Seattle Center at N 103rd and Stone Ave N
- Lynnwood Center - 19723 SR 99
- Search for locations here
Give blood with Bloodworks from now to December 31 and Bloodworks Northwest will test your donation for the antibodies which are a key component of the immune system that appear in blood after fighting an infection.
The testing will help identify people who may be able to donate to our convalescent plasma program and help COVID-19 patients directly.
Be a COVID-19 hero and schedule your one hour appointment today. To make your appointment, call 1-800-398-7888 or visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org
All donations are by appointment only. The one hour donation appointment is a safe and essential action to support local hospitals and patients.
The pop-up centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted on-site. All donors are required to wear masks during their appointment. Bloodworks has posted information addressing questions and concerns for blood donors at bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus.
Open Christmas Day!
