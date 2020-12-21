Cold weather shelter to open Tuesday night in Shoreline

Photo by Dan Short

email shorelineewshelter@gmail.com or call 206.550.8601

email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626









The weather conditions Tuesday night, December 22, 2020 will meet criteria for opening the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter.The purpose of the Severe Weather Shelter is to ensure that Shoreline residents have access to a warm overnight facility when weather conditions are such that remaining outdoors overnight would be particularly threatening to health and life safety.The Shelter is located at St Dunstan's Church at 722 N 145th St in Shoreline. It is managed by NUHSA, the City of Shoreline, and volunteers.It opens at 8:00pm for volunteers and 8:30pm for guests. In the morning, guests will be asked to leave no later than 7:30am and volunteers should be exiting by 8:00am. Guests will be expected to stay through the night.The Shelter will be open to any adult in need of indoor shelter overnight. Families with children will be referred to Mary’s Place. Unfortunately, pets cannot be accommodated.A minimum of two trained volunteers will be at the shelter during every activation. In addition, the Homeless Outreach Specialist will open the building each evening and ensure that everyone is settled in.The Outreach Specialist will return in the morning to ensure the space is clean and safe before locking up, and he will assist those overnight guests who may need help in identifying options for staying warm during the day.To volunteer,