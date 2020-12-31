Agenda for Shoreline council meeting January 4

Shoreline City Council 2020





By Pam Cross



The following items are included in the Consent Calendar, authorizing the City Manager to:

Enter Into a Two-Year Contract with Sound Generations for 2021 and 2022 in the Amount of $191,416 to Provide Programs to Support Health and Social Services at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Enter Into a Two-Year Contract with the Shoreline Historical Museum Contract for 2021 and 2022 in the Amount of $120,000 for Programs to Support Education and Understanding of the History of Shoreline

Enter Into a Two-Year Contract with the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council for 2021 and 2022 in the Amount of $120,000 to Provide Educational, Arts and Cultural Services

Execute a Two-Year Lease Agreement with the State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services to Continue Operating the Two-Acre Off-Leash Dog Area at the Fircrest Campus Located at 1750 NE 150th Street

Approve an Amendment to the Conservation Futures Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with King County for Open Space Acquisition Projects There are three discussion items:



The following items are included in the Consent Calendar, authorizing the City Manager to:There are three discussion items:

Discussing the Light Rail Station Subareas Parking Study 2020 Update.





Highlights will be presented at the meeting. The data was collected prior to COVID-19 impacts.





Discussing the Arterial Speed Limit Study.





Recent shifts in research and practices urge local governments to utilize new speed limit setting methods that consider pedestrians, bicyclists, collision history and land use as significant and relevant factors. Based on this, six key arterial corridors have been analyzed for possible speed limit reductions.





Discussing Ordinance No. 914 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 15.05 Construction and Building Codes to Provide Amendments to the International Building Code, International Residential Code, and International Fire Code





The Shoreline Fire Department is seeking to expand fire sprinkler installation coverage to include all new single family and duplex projects constructed in the City as part of this update. This was discussed by the City Council on December 7, 2020. A significant majority of the remaining proposed local amendments are intended to maintain consistency of applicable Fire Code provisions among King County Zone One Fire Districts.











