Not exactly the Christmas spirit - but stay away from RB Saltwater Park beach

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Photo from Dept of Ecology
Public Health Seattle and King County has issued a no-contact advisory at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in Shoreline.

This advisory is due to sewer overflows that occurred as a result of a heavy rainstorm. 

The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. 

Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.



