Not exactly the Christmas spirit - but stay away from RB Saltwater Park beach

Photo from Dept of Ecology

This advisory is due to sewer overflows that occurred as a result of a heavy rainstorm.





The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.



Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.





Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.













Public Health Seattle and King County has issued a no-contact advisory at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park in Shoreline.