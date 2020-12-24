Not exactly the Christmas spirit - but stay away from RB Saltwater Park beach
Thursday, December 24, 2020
|Photo from Dept of Ecology
This advisory is due to sewer overflows that occurred as a result of a heavy rainstorm.
The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area until further notice.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.
