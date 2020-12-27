FTD: From Wholesale Market to your Holiday Table

Sunday, December 27, 2020

Ready for FTD delivery
Story and Photos by Cynthia Sheridan

For Shoreline residents receiving an *FTD floral delivery this holiday season, there’s a good chance that it was arranged by Kayla Bradley, floral manager of Shoreline Safeway on 15th NE and NE 175 in North City. 

Since August of this year Kayla has been assembling FTD online orders which are then delivered through FTD (or sometimes through Doordash). 

Kayla is also responsible for arrangements sold over the counter in North City Safeway as well as ordering flowers from the wholesale flower market, putting together gift baskets and maintaining the retail flower department.

The delivery process is carried out by Kegan Rivers of Jet City Services, who contracts with FTD to pick up the flower displays at Shoreline Safeway.

Kayla Bradley, floral manager of Shoreline Safeway
Kegan Rivers of Jet City Services, who contracts with FTD

Karla and Kegan have been challenged by a very busy covid Christmas, averaging 70 orders per day in the latter part of December.


*FTD, Florists' Transworld Delivery, is a floral wire service, retailer and wholesaler based in Downers Grove, Illinois. It was founded in 1910.



Posted by DKH at 4:53 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  