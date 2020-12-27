FTD: From Wholesale Market to your Holiday Table

Ready for FTD delivery Story and Photos by Cynthia Sheridan Story and Photos by Cynthia Sheridan





Since August of this year Kayla has been assembling FTD online orders which are then delivered through FTD (or sometimes through Doordash).





Kayla is also responsible for arrangements sold over the counter in North City Safeway as well as ordering flowers from the wholesale flower market, putting together gift baskets and maintaining the retail flower department.



The delivery process is carried out by Kegan Rivers of Jet City Services, who contracts with FTD to pick up the flower displays at Shoreline Safeway.





Kayla Bradley, floral manager of Shoreline Safeway

Kegan Rivers of Jet City Services, who contracts with FTD

Karla and Kegan have been challenged by a very busy covid Christmas, averaging 70 orders per day in the latter part of December. Karla and Kegan have been challenged by a very busy covid Christmas, averaging 70 orders per day in the latter part of December.







*FTD, Florists' Transworld Delivery, is a floral wire service, retailer and wholesaler based in Downers Grove, Illinois. It was founded in 1910. *FTD, Florists' Transworld Delivery, is a floral wire service, retailer and wholesaler based in Downers Grove, Illinois. It was founded in 1910.













For Shoreline residents receiving an *FTD floral delivery this holiday season, there’s a good chance that it was arranged by Kayla Bradley, floral manager of Shoreline Safeway on 15th NE and NE 175 in North City.