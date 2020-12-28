Scene on the Sound: Sea lion chorus

Photo copyright Marc Weinberg



The barking went on for nearly 30 minutes, then they slipped away as mysteriously as they had appeared.

According to a local marine biologist these males are "rafting." They drift with the current, packed closely together, with one flipper in the air.





Sometimes they are completely silent and watchers are afraid that they are dead. Other times, like this, they are extremely vocal.





No one quite understands the behaviors and they're not telling. It might be a male bonding ritual or a bachelor party.





They don't come by all that often, so enjoy the spectacle.





--Marc Weinberg and Diane Hettrick













