Burglar shot in Kenmore Monday

Scene of shooting in Kenmore

Photo courtesy Kenmore Police









An employee had found a female suspect attempting to break into the residential portion of the business.





The employee confronted the suspect and held her at gunpoint. The suspect then pulled out a handgun at which time the resident shot the suspect once.





The suspect sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.





Kenmore officers arrived less than a minute after the 911 call was made. The burglary suspect was transported to an area hospital and will eventually be booked in jail.





Kenmore police's detective along with KCSO Major Crimes detectives are conducting the investigation.









Monday morning, December 28, 2020 shortly around 1am, Kenmore officers responded to a business in the 6900 block of NE 181st.