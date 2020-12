All hearings will be held via Zoom. Note, there is NO FEE to quash a warrant.





The Lake Forest Park Municipal Court is announcing a Bench Warrant Amnesty from December 1, 2020 to March 30, 2021.If you have an outstanding bench warrant with this court and would like to have it quashed or set for a warrant quash hearing before the Judge, please contact the court at 206-364-7711 or go to the Court webpage for further instructions.