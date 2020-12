Case updates December 29, 2020; Washington Listens helps people manage stress and anxiety

Washington Listens helps people manage stress and anxiety they may be experiencing because of COVID-19.





If you or anyone you know is having difficulties managing stress, call the Washington Listens support line at 1-833-681-0211.





Hours are from 9am to 9pm Monday through Friday, and 9am to 6pm Saturdays and Sundays. TTY and language access services are available by using 7-1-1 or their preferred method.





Resources and self-help tips are available on walistens.org

United States

cases 19,432,125 - 199,282 cases since yesterday

deaths 337,419 - 3,390 deaths since yesterday



Washington state - the DOH is still reviewing and adjusting numbers.

cases 242,330 - 1,484 since last report

hospitalizations 14,571 - 126 since last report

deaths 3,420 - 51 since last report

King county

cases 61,392 - 593 since last report

hospitalizations 4,116 - 16 since last report

deaths 1,082 - 16 since last report

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

cases 15,403 - 161 since last report

hospitalizations 984 - 7 since last report

deaths 279 - 3 since last report

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 1,566 - 7 since last report

hospitalizations 163 - 1 since last report

deaths 81 - 1 since last report

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 191 - 1 since last report

hospitalizations 15 - -1 since last report

deaths 3 - 0 since last report - 13,569 (2018)