Case updates December 20, 2020; 14-day quarantine for anyone coming from the United Kingdom and South Africa

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a 14-day quarantine requirement for anyone returning to Washington state after visiting the United Kingdom, South Africa and other countries where a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 501Y.V, has been circulating.



Health experts believe this new variant may be more transmissible than other variants. The order applies to anyone who has been present in these countries within the prior 14 days.





An individual is permitted to leave quarantine to perform certain essential activities (for example, seek medical treatment), provided that they avoid public transportation and ride-share services, wear a facial covering, separate themselves from other people to the greatest extent reasonably possible, and follow other appropriate social distancing measures.









All individuals who are impacted by this order are strongly encouraged to be tested within seven days of returning to Washington.The full proclamation is available here









cases 17,790,376 - 197,616 cases since yesterday

deaths 316,844 - 1,584 deaths since yesterday

cases 226,635

hospitalizations 13,515 - 124 new

deaths 3,106 - 2 new - no reports on weekends

- the DOH is still reviewing and adjusting numbers

King county

cases 58,107 - 477 since yesterday

hospitalizations 3,893 - 8 since yesterday

deaths 993 - 0 since yesterday



Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

cases 14,519 - 91 since yesterday

hospitalizations 928 - 0 since yesterday

deaths 249 - 0 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 1,493 - 12 since yesterday

hospitalizations 152 - 1 since yesterday

deaths 77 - 0 since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 178 - 1 since yesterday

hospitalizations 14 - 0 since yesterday

deaths 3 - 0 since yesterday

