Cardboard recycling for Recology customers

With many of us stuck at home these days, Recology has been collecting a lot more cardboard than normal from residential customers.

To help facilitate efficient collection, Recology is asking Shoreline customers to follow these steps when setting out extra cardboard that doesn't fit in their recycling carts:

  1. Extra cardboard must be flattened, bundled, and stacked inside a roughly 3'x3'x3' box, OR
  2. Organized into 3'x3'x3' pieces and wrapped together with twine.
  3. If the amount of extra cardboard is larger than the size of the recycling cart, please call customer service to schedule a pick up: 206-763-4444, or shoreline@recology.com
Learn more and find service updates at www.recology.com/shoreline



