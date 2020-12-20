Mindful Paths offers solutions to surviving the holidays and starting 2021 with a fresh new outlook

Linette Bixby, local Mindfulness and Self-Compassion Coach, offers a variety of group classes and help for anyone struggling with depression, anxiety or in need of inner strength awareness.





From weekly free thirty minute meditation times on Tuesdays, regular meditation life classes available through a monthly subscription or her Mindfulness and Self Compassion Six Week Course, Linette is dedicated to helping people find calm and peace in their minds.



Each Tuesday at noon, Linette offers a free guided lunchtime meditation designed to help you relax and recoup your energy and return to your workday refreshed and rejuvenated.







If you are more interested in starting a regular mindfulness and meditation practice or finding a loving community to share your practice, Linette offers a one hour class each Wednesday from 4:00 – 5:00pm to practice mindfulness, meditation, and encourage participants to share common struggles and triumphs.









Self-compassion is responding to difficulties in one’s personal life or faults in yourself in the same supportive and understanding way you would with a good friend. Sessions start Wednesday, January 6th from 4-5pm (Four sessions per month in subscription of $45 month.) for her self-care group.Self-compassion is responding to difficulties in one’s personal life or faults in yourself in the same supportive and understanding way you would with a good friend.





Learning to develop self-compassion relieves your mind of mercilessly judging and criticizing yourself for various inadequacies or shortcomings. Finding compassion for yourself means that you honor and accept your humanness.



Mindfulness and self-compassion teaches the core principles and practices that enable participants to respond to difficult moments in their lives with kindness, care, and understanding.



















