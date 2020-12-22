Woodway Mayor to retire January 4, 2021

Carla Nichols will retire as

Earlier this month, Woodway Mayor Carla Nichols announced that she will be retiring as mayor as of January 4, 2021.





Mayor Nichols started her Woodway career as a council member in 1996. She was elected mayor in 2001.





In her 25 years of service to the Town, she has led the Town through significant changes, including a 45% increase in the Town’s population, the building of a new Town Hall, and significant additions to the Town’s park lands, largely as a result of her ability to secure grants.

“There have been so many challenges that we’ve overcome and opportunities that we would not have been able to take advantage of without her creativity, commitment and hard work,” said Woodway Mayor Pro Tem Mike Quinn.

"These years of service have been rewarding, always challenging and never dull. Now my five grandchildren and my husband, Dean, will be the primary focus for my life," she said.

But always passionate about the quiet ambiance of the Town, she added, “The greatest asset that Woodway has is beautiful land. That is our primary resource, so let’s always preserve it.”

Woodway is a small town in Snohomish county, just north of Richmond Beach. It sits directly above Point Wells and has been working closely with Shoreline on issues of common interest regarding the proposed major development of that site.







She also has been a regional leader, through participation on several county and regional boards.