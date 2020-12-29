An equipment failure Saturday kept Ballinger neighborhood in the dark

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

An early morning power failure on Saturday, December 26, 2020 meant that 3,700 households centered in Shoreline's Ballinger neighborhood were in the dark and cold most of the day.
According to a City Light spokesperson, 
"It was an equipment failure. It was not a transformer, as people on social media surmised, but a sectionalizer, which is a protective device that automatically isolates a faulted section of line from the rest of the distribution system."
The power went out about 6am and was restored about five hours later.

The photo shows three sectionalizers on a utility pole, courtesy of the webpage Fundamentals of Electricity.



Posted by DKH at 2:22 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  