An equipment failure Saturday kept Ballinger neighborhood in the dark
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
According to a City Light spokesperson,
"It was an equipment failure. It was not a transformer, as people on social media surmised, but a sectionalizer, which is a protective device that automatically isolates a faulted section of line from the rest of the distribution system."
The power went out about 6am and was restored about five hours later.
The photo shows three sectionalizers on a utility pole, courtesy of the webpage Fundamentals of Electricity.
