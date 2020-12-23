Heavy rains cause overflow into Puget Sound from Richmond Beach Pump Station in Shoreline

Pump station at Kayu Kayu Ac Park





King County Wastewater Treatment Division’s Richmond Beach Pump Station experienced intermittent overflows on Monday, December 21, 2020 as a result of heavy rains in the service area.





The pump station was operating properly but high flows exceeded station capacity.





King County reported sewer overflows into Puget Sound on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 as a result of a powerful rainstorm that dumped over 2 inches of rain across most of the county on December 21.Located in Shoreline, just south of Point Wells, the Richmond Beach Pump Station is operating at full function. Large volumes of rainfall throughout the day on Dec. 21 exceeded the capacity of the pump station, and overflows happened intermittently between approximately 2:30pm and 11pm on Monday.King County has notified health and regulatory agencies, will monitor water quality and has posted signs warning people to avoid contact with the water over the next several days as a precaution to protect public health.