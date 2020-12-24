Jobs: WSDOT Construction Communications Specialists





These positions will create, lead, direct and control communication campaigns and respond to media inquiries with minimal supervision. At times, these positions must also carry an on-call phone and serve as an agency spokesperson on a 24/7 basis.





The Construction Communication Consultant is responsible for responding to frequent reporter inquiries and assisting media outlets with diverse needs in a timely, effective, professional, and creative manner.







Job description and application

These positions will also prepare WSDOT managers and executives for media interviews and speaking engagements with diverse audience. The Construction Communications Specialist will play a vital role in WSDOT's successful delivery of the Northwest Region design and construction program, maintaining public confidence and helping the public travel safely.













(Communications Consultant 4)The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire multiple communication and public relations professionals to join our team as a Construction Communications Consultant.