Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Technical Engineer

Thursday, December 24, 2020

WSDOT
Assistant Local Programs Engineer 
(Transportation Technical Engineer

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire an experienced engineer to manage federal and state grant programs as the Assistant Local Programs Engineer in Shoreline.

This position will manage activities to coordinate, review, process, and fund transportation and transit improvements and operations in approximately 50 municipalities, tribal nations, port districts, and other agencies and counties including projects in Skagit, Whatcom, Island, and San Juan counties.

This position will serve as a technical program specialist and will use independent decision making and problem-solving skills in providing direction, guidance, and support to the various agencies.




