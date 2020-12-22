Book review by Aarene Storms: Gunslinger Girl





There, she finds both refuge and a good job as a sharpshooter for the local Chatauqua ... until a stranger with bad intentions arrives.



Dystopic Future meets Wild Wild West in this fast-moving adventure story. Strong characters, some gender diversity, a sweet romance, a bit of cussing, some sexual situations, several bullet wounds and really a lot of snakes.



Highly recommended in print or audiobook edition, ages 14 to adult.













Serendipity (Pity) has got to get out of the agricultural commune -- right now. But on her way to the city, things go terribly wrong and Pity ends up in the dead-end, last-ditch town of Cessation instead.Aarene Storms Teen Services LibrarianKing County Library System