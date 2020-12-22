Book review by Aarene Storms: Gunslinger Girl

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Gunslinger Girl by Lyndsay Ely

Serendipity (Pity) has got to get out of the agricultural commune -- right now. But on her way to the city, things go terribly wrong and Pity ends up in the dead-end, last-ditch town of Cessation instead.

There, she finds both refuge and a good job as a sharpshooter for the local Chatauqua ... until a stranger with bad intentions arrives.

Dystopic Future meets Wild Wild West in this fast-moving adventure story. Strong characters, some gender diversity, a sweet romance, a bit of cussing, some sexual situations, several bullet wounds and really a lot of snakes.

Highly recommended in print or audiobook edition, ages 14 to adult.


Aarene Storms Teen Services Librarian
King County Library System
astorms@kcls.org



Posted by DKH at 11:54 PM
Tags: ,

