Honor a veteran with an engraved brick in the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza

Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza with all flags flying

Ray Coffee, Earl Thompson, and Doug Cerretti from the Shoreline Veterans Association are happy to announce the re-launching of the marketing and selling of engraved bricks to honor Veterans past and present at the beautiful Veterans Recognition Plaza located at Shoreline City Hall, 18500 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline 98133.





Single brick, engraved with three lines









A single brick can be engraved with three lines of text with up to 16 characters in each line. $100 donation.





Double brick





A double brick can have up to nine lines with up to 20 characters per line. $200 donation.





You can choose to have your brick placed in the Plaza or shipped to you to display at home, give as gifts, or arrange for display at another location.





Guests linger to talk and read the bricks







Bricks located at the Veterans Recognition Plaza are engraved on site. Since bricks need to be dry for this process, engraving is usually done between May and September.



How to purchase bricks

online from the American Legion Post's webpage: shorelinepost227.com print the attached brochure, fill it out and mail it in with your check or credit card number











Bricks are available in two sizes - single and double.