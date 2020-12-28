Death notices July 1 - July 31, 2020
Monday, December 28, 2020
|Painting by Chrystine Westphal
Like a memorial service, they tell us things we may not have known about the person, and may leave us wishing we had known them better
Obituaries extracted from The Seattle Times and other sources
Carol Marie (Poolman) Minden 1934 - 2020 Carol had a long career at Shoreline Community College as a Veteran's Registrar. She had a large circle of friends at SCC and maintained contact with many even after her retirement in 1996. She died June 25, 2020.
Christina (Lerch) Riveland 1934 - 2020 Died June 30, 2020 in Shoreline. Born in Frankfort, Germany, she met her husband in Copenhagen and moved with him to Richmond Beach where they raised four children. After the children were grown she returned to school at Seattle Pacific University and Central Washington University to earn her Master's degree in education. She spent her final years at Richmond Beach Rehab where she knew the names of her caregivers and how to say hello and thank you in their languages (eleven!). Remembrances to the First Lutheran Richmond Beach Youth Program.
Ann Dolores Adams 1932 - 2020 Died June 21, 2020. After her husband Ron completed his Navy service, they bought a home in Lake Forest Park. Married for 68 years, she and Ron traveled the world. They had a second home on Whidbey. Ann enjoyed genealogy and quilting, friends and family. She was an artist known for her pottery.
Viola H. Erickson age 102 Died July 4, 2020 in Edmonds. She was an elementary school teacher at Sunset School in Shoreline where she met her second husband, Joe Erickson, who was the painting supervisor. Viola and Joe were members of the Berean Bible Church in Shoreline. Graveside services for the family were held at Acacia in Lake Forest Park.
Chen-Ming (William) Wang 1935 - 2020 Born in Taiwan on January 30, 1935, he passed away peacefully at home in Shoreline on July 8, 2020 of natural causes. "His love of nature and travel shine through in his beautiful photography-a hobby he took up in his later years."
Dixie L. Buol 1927 - 2020 Died July 15, 2020. She married Melvin in 1968 and they moved to Shoreline where they raised four children. They were lifelong Husky fans. Dixie was a volunteer for Seattle Providence Hospital and the Kidney Association of Puget Sound as well as being active in her church.
