Power's out - some flooding - and it's snowing

City Light power outage 5:15pm 12-21-20







Update 6pm - 1630 outages in Pinehurst because of a tree

992 households in Lake Forest Park have lost power. However, City Light expects to have it back up by 6pm.1 person in northwest Shoreline has lost power.1630 in Pinehurst in northeast Seattle, south of Jackson Park, will have their power restored by 7pm. A tree was the problem.Storm drains have been overflowing. If it's much more than usual, call Customer Response if you are in Shoreline. 206-801-2700.Or get a photo and the street location and we'll find the best place for you to send it to either city.And it just started snowing.