Power's out - some flooding - and it's snowing

Monday, December 21, 2020

City Light power outage 5:15pm 12-21-20


992 households in Lake Forest Park have lost power. However, City Light expects to have it back up by 6pm.

1 person in northwest Shoreline has lost power.

1630 in Pinehurst in northeast Seattle, south of Jackson Park, will have their power restored by 7pm. A tree was the problem.

Storm drains have been overflowing. If it's much more than usual, call Customer Response if you are in Shoreline. 206-801-2700.

Or get a photo and the street location and we'll find the best place for you to send it to either city.

And it just started snowing.


Update 6pm - 1630 outages in Pinehurst because of a tree

Posted by DKH at 5:29 PM
