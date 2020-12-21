Power's out - some flooding - and it's snowing
Monday, December 21, 2020
|City Light power outage 5:15pm 12-21-20
992 households in Lake Forest Park have lost power. However, City Light expects to have it back up by 6pm.
1 person in northwest Shoreline has lost power.
1630 in Pinehurst in northeast Seattle, south of Jackson Park, will have their power restored by 7pm. A tree was the problem.
Storm drains have been overflowing. If it's much more than usual, call Customer Response if you are in Shoreline. 206-801-2700.
Or get a photo and the street location and we'll find the best place for you to send it to either city.
And it just started snowing.
Update 6pm - 1630 outages in Pinehurst because of a tree
