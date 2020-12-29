Logging truck loses logs on Edmonds ferry ramp

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

 

Photo courtesy My Edmonds News

Thanks to MyEdmondsNews.com for this photo of a truckload of logs that tumbled onto the Edmonds ferry offramp on Monday, December 28, 2020 around 11am.

As the truck was exiting the M/V Spokane at the Edmonds ferry dock, more than half a dozen logs slid off the truck onto the ramp. They had to call in a company with log handling equipment to remove the logs.

In the meantime, around 150 vehicles and passengers were stranded on the ferry. The logs were cleared around 2:30pm.

Logging trucks travel the Kingston - Edmonds route frequently.



Posted by DKH at 2:59 AM
