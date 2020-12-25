You never know who you'll find driving around your neighborhood

Friday, December 25, 2020

Photo courtesy LFP Police

 Lake Forest Park police appear to have a new officer - if only for this week.

LFP Police were sad to cancel the annual Shop with a Cop event, so they collected funds and shopped by themselves for ten families, then wrapped and delivered the presents. Not as much fun as going to the store with a gaggle of kids, but they were happy to be able to be able to help some families.

2019 photo of Santa and Elf Fischer, who is retiring
after this year but will be out with Santa this Christmas
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline residents - if you hear music outside on Christmas Day, you may be one of the lucky neighborhoods to get a visit from Santa and his elves hitching a ride on a fire truck from Shoreline Fire.

There is no set route and they might have to leave for a call at any time but they'll cover as much ground as possible. 

Wear your mask and give them a wave!




