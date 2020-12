Photo courtesy City of Shoreline We are projected to have 1-3" of rain on Monday ( We are projected to have 1-3" of rain on Monday ( see WeatherWatcher report) and the City of Shoreline reminds residents that rain may cause localized flooding.





To help prevent flooding, clear leaves and other debris from storm drains near your home.





For significant localized flooding issues, contact the City's Customer Response Team at 206-801-2700.





Note that this number may be unavailable at times during the day ( see previous article ).





Don't hesitate to leave a message. The number is checked frequently 24/7.