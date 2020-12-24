Styrofoam recycling in LFP January 10





The City of Lake Forest Park is partnering with Albertsons for a FREE Styrofoam Recycling Drop-Off Event!





This one day event will take place January 10, 2021, 9:00am to 1:00pm in the City Hall parking lot 17425 Ballinger Way NE.

Recycling must be clean, dry, empty, and free of tape.





Restrictions do apply, look for the #6 or EPS symbol to make sure your Styrofoam is accepted.

Please wear your face coverings and follow social distancing protocols.











