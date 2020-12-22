Lottery: Christmas week offers up $651 million in jackpots between Mega Millions and Powerball

It’ll surely be a Christmas to remember if someone wins either the Mega Millions or Powerball drawings that take place this week, as both games have jackpots sitting well over $300 million each up for grabs, for a combined $651 million at stake this holiday week.





Mega Millions, which draws this Tuesday, December 22, 2020 has a jackpot valued at $330 million, and Powerball, which draws on Wednesday, December 23, has a jackpot that stands at $321 million.





Tickets for both games are available for purchase at Washington’s Lottery retail locations throughout the state. Players can find Washington’s Lottery retail locations here . Locally, tickets are available in grocery stores, 7-11s, and many gas stations.



The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 8:00pm PST this Tuesday, December 22. Tickets for Mega Millions drawings are available until 7:45pm PST on the day of the draw. Sales for the next drawing resume the same day at 7:46pm.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59pm PST this Wednesday, December 23. Tickets for Powerball drawings are available until 6:45pm. PST on the day of the draw. Sales for the next drawing resume the same day at 6:46pm.



Mega Millions is a national lottery game. Each play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 70 and one Mega Ball number between one and 25. Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With nine winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.





Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With nine winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.



