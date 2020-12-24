Gov. Inslee announces extension of eviction moratorium

Thursday, December 24, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee announced he will extend the eviction moratorium to March 31, 2021. The current eviction moratorium was set to expire on December 31.

"COVID-19 has had a significant financial impact on Washingtonians over the last nine months," Inslee said. 
"I know this moratorium has been critical for many families and individuals as they cope with the impacts of this virus. 
"People need certainty about whether the moratorium will be extended, and it is important that I provide that certainty today while we work out the final details of the moratorium."


