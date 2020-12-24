LFP Mayor: Goodbye to 2020

Jeff Johnson, Mayor

Many staff positions, though, are designated as essential, and are required to be on-site for the performance of their job duties. To those of you who have continued to work on-site in the Police Department, general City offices, and Public Works shop, my sincere thank you.



Next year will also bring challenges, as we are not out of the woods yet with the virus; but, there are reasons to be hopeful. Our LFP community continues to be active in civic affairs and supportive of local businesses, and City staff continues to be dedicated to serving our residents.



As we celebrate the December holidays, let’s please remember this guide to gathering: Fewer. Shorter. Smaller. Safer.



In closing, I wish you all a happy, healthy New Year.



---Mayor Johnson





I think it’s safe to say we are all glad to say farewell to 2020. This was a year of challenges - fiscal and personal - and too many have been individually touched by loss of one kind or another.Throughout this difficult time, I have been encouraged by the resilience of both our community and my staff at the City. When City Hall closed to the public in March, there was a successful transition of many positions to a work-from-home situation.