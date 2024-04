185th project scope questioned at Shoreline transportation hearing

In reference to concerns about the plan, council member Keith Scully said, “North City folks, we are $80 million short on that one. So it’s gonna be awhile and I appreciate the desire and believe me it’s not prioritizing part of the city.

"These projects are unbelievably expensive and it takes a long time to get them in progress, so. My apologies but it’s gonna be a bit for North City.”

On Monday, April 15, 2024 the council heard comments from North City residents concerned about 180th street, the primary cross street connecting the North City business district to Shoreline’s north light rail station on 185th.Of the $80 million worth of projects in the 185th Street Multimodal Corridor Strategy , $63 million would be spent to widen 185th street on the west side of I-5 from three lanes to four.On the east side of I-5, $12 million would be spent to add on-street parking, sidewalks and bike lanes on 10th Ave between 185th and 180th.Another $5 million would be spent to fill sidewalk gaps on 180th, where pedestrians must currently walk in the road; the city says the sidewalks won’t be built until sometime after 2035 (more than ten years from now).