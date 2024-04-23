185th project scope questioned at Shoreline transportation hearing
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
|A map shows the five segments of the 185th project with estimated costs;
North City residents have raised safety concerns about 180th
By Oliver Moffat
This is the fourth (and final) article covering comments from the city council about Shoreline’s proposed Transportation Improvement Plan at last week’s public hearing.
North City has long been home to affordable housing with condo complexes and subsidized apartments. Recent construction has brought new apartments and new neighbors living in walking distance of the soon-to-open light rail station at 185th street.
To support increased vehicle, bike and pedestrian traffic in the neighborhoods near Shoreline’s south station, the city will spend $157 million on infrastructure improvement along 145th street.
|A map from a North City resident shows the location of apartments and condos (yellow), the light rail station (red), recently completed sidewalks (green), and unfunded sidewalk projects (blue)
Out of the nineteen projects listed in Shoreline’s proposed Transportation Improvement Plan, the three running through the North City neighborhood are all unfunded.
On Monday, April 15, 2024 the council heard comments from North City residents concerned about 180th street, the primary cross street connecting the North City business district to Shoreline’s north light rail station on 185th.
In reference to concerns about the plan, council member Keith Scully said, “North City folks, we are $80 million short on that one. So it’s gonna be awhile and I appreciate the desire and believe me it’s not prioritizing part of the city.
"These projects are unbelievably expensive and it takes a long time to get them in progress, so. My apologies but it’s gonna be a bit for North City.”
Of the $80 million worth of projects in the 185th Street Multimodal Corridor Strategy, $63 million would be spent to widen 185th street on the west side of I-5 from three lanes to four.
On the east side of I-5, $12 million would be spent to add on-street parking, sidewalks and bike lanes on 10th Ave between 185th and 180th.
Another $5 million would be spent to fill sidewalk gaps on 180th, where pedestrians must currently walk in the road; the city says the sidewalks won’t be built until sometime after 2035 (more than ten years from now).
|A screen shot shows councilmember Keith Scully (left) listening as Mayor Chris Roberts questions the scope of the 185th project
In comments at the public hearing, Mayor Chris Roberts indicated he would like to revisit the plan and questioned the size and scope of the 185th project.
“We haven’t revisited this project in a while. Has there been any thought on refining the scope or separating out … that 185th project into more distinct projects? Maybe focusing on those east side projects”, said Roberts.
Whether walking, biking, driving or taking the bus, 180th is the primary road eastside residents will take to reach the 185th street station.
That segment of 180th is also the location of the of a school bus stop, the fire station, and later this year Metro’s 348 will add frequent all-day and all-night service to the street.
