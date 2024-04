Wickers Building at Heritage Park Lynnwood Wrong Family: What if You Discover You Researched the Wrong Family is the topic of the May 1, 2024 meeting of the Sno Isle Genealogy Society which meets in the Wrong Family: What if You Discover You Researched the Wrong Family is the topic of the May 1, 2024 meeting of the Sno Isle Genealogy Society which meets in the Wicker's Bldg 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood, at 7pm





Drawing on her own research Gabrielle Hillgrove will tell how she discovered she wasn't researching her family when all the clues told her otherwise.





"Bright shiny objects" can be a distraction!