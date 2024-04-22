Reception Thursday to honor retiring LFP officer Rhonda Lehman

Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman The Lake Forest Park Police Department proudly honors Rhonda Lehman for her outstanding dedication and service to our organization. The Lake Forest Park Police Department proudly honors Rhonda Lehman for her outstanding dedication and service to our organization.





We extend our deepest gratitude to Rhonda for her thirty years of unwavering commitment to both our Department and our City!





Rhonda's journey with Lake Forest Park began in 1994 when she joined as a police reserve officer.





In 1996, she transitioned to a full-time dispatcher role. At that time, our Department comprised only a few full-time patrol officers alongside several reserve officers.





The city was smaller, and emergency calls were less frequent. Rhonda's responsibilities included answering 911 calls, dispatching officers, and handling necessary paperwork.



In 1998, Rhonda embarked on a new chapter, transitioning to a full-time police officer role within the city. Over the years, she served with distinction as a police detective, sergeant, and eventually rose to the esteemed position of division commander as a Lieutenant.





Rhonda at a public event in Lake Forest Park Throughout her tenure, Rhonda has touched the lives of countless individuals within the city staff, among officers, and throughout the community.





While she cherishes her years in law enforcement, Rhonda acknowledges that what she will miss most are the people she has had the privilege to serve alongside.





Rhonda Lehman's legacy of service and dedication will forever be remembered and cherished by the Lake Forest Park Police Department and the community at large.





At the Christmas gift giveaway

We cordially invite you to join us in honoring Lt. Lehman at the upcoming City Council meeting next Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 7pm at City Hall.





Prior to the meeting, from 5:30pm to 7:00pm, there will be a reception where you can drop by to bid her farewell and thank her for her service to the city.







