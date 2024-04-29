Shoreline Invitational track meet Saturday, April 27, 2024 with 59 teams
Monday, April 29, 2024
|Shorewood men came in 2nd in the 4x400 relay.
Hayes Stetler, Elijah Graves, Avery Lagasca, Keiyu Mamiya.
Photo by Todd Linton
Shoreline Invitational Track and Field meet
Shoreline Stadium.
April 27, 2024
Team Scores
- Out of 59 teams, Shorewood ranked 10th in combined scores and Shorecrest was 46th.
- In women's events, Shorewood was 19th and Shorecrest was 34th.
- In men's events, Shorewood was 9th and Shorecrest was 46th.
|Shorecrest's Taylor Christensen made the finals in women's javelin with a throw of 91' 8".
Photo by Todd Linton.
