Shoreline Invitational track meet Saturday, April 27, 2024 with 59 teams

Monday, April 29, 2024

Shorewood men came in 2nd in the 4x400 relay.
 Hayes StetlerElijah GravesAvery LagascaKeiyu Mamiya.
Photo by Todd Linton

Shoreline Invitational Track and Field meet
Shoreline Stadium.
April 27, 2024

Team Scores
  • Out of 59 teams, Shorewood ranked 10th in combined scores and Shorecrest was 46th.
  • In women's events, Shorewood was 19th and Shorecrest was 34th. 
  • In men's events, Shorewood was 9th and Shorecrest was 46th. 
Shorecrest's Taylor Christensen made the finals in women's javelin with a throw of 91' 8".
Photo by Todd Linton.


Posted by DKH at 1:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  