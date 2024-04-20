Intersection closure at N 175th Street and Fremont Ave N all day Saturday April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Intersection closure at N 175th St and Fremont Ave N Saturday 4/20/2024

In the interest of public safety, we want to inform you about an upcoming intersection closure at N 175th Street and Fremont Ave N. A recent inspection revealed a deteriorating wood signal pole, requiring urgent repair.

Date: Saturday, April 20th
Time: Closure starts between 7-8am, lasting up to 12 hours

Thank you for helping us prioritize safety in our community!

--City of Shoreline


Posted by DKH at 12:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  