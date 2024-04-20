Intersection closure at N 175th Street and Fremont Ave N all day Saturday April 20, 2024
Saturday, April 20, 2024
In the interest of public safety, we want to inform you about an upcoming intersection closure at N 175th Street and Fremont Ave N. A recent inspection revealed a deteriorating wood signal pole, requiring urgent repair.
Date: Saturday, April 20th
Time: Closure starts between 7-8am, lasting up to 12 hours
Thank you for helping us prioritize safety in our community!
--City of Shoreline
