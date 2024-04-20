Intersection closure at N 175th Street and Fremont Ave N all day Saturday April 20, 2024

Intersection closure at N 175th St and Fremont Ave N Saturday 4/20/2024





In the interest of public safety, we want to inform you about an upcoming intersection closure at N 175th Street and Fremont Ave N. A recent inspection revealed a deteriorating wood signal pole, requiring urgent repair.



Date: Saturday, April 20th

Time: Closure starts between 7-8am, lasting up to 12 hours



Thank you for helping us prioritize safety in our community!



--City of Shoreline







