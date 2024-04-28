Jobs: WSDOT TMC Technician 3 Lead (TT3)

WSDOT
TMC Technician 3 Lead (TT3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$65,577 – $88,123 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Traffic Management Center Technician 3 Lead (Transportation Technician 3) to perform advanced traffic management activities in the Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (TMC). 

This critical role supports WSDOT's mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options while operating intelligent transportation systems. Join us in fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment while contributing to the enhancement of communities and economic vitality through effective traffic management.

